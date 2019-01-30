Jan. 9
Jagot, Breanna: 24, 14643 Chimneywood Ave., Baton Rouge, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Justice, Kristen: 36, 720 22nd Ave., Crystal River, Florida, illegal possession of stolen things, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Donald, Lakenya: 32, 223 Woodland St., Denham Springs, theft, computer fraud.
Lee, Aaron: 40, 1151 Airline Highway, Gramercy, illegal possession of stolen things, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Fox, Andrew Scott: 29, 8441 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
King, Nicholas: 26, 21480 Shirley Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Parker, Eric: 30, 3550 Yawn Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, two counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule V controlled dangerous substance.
Green, Larry: 20, 2618 Lancelot Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear, two counts speeding, no driver's license, failure to appear.
Cutrer, Norman G.: 56, 29620 Montepelier Road, Albany, cyberstalking, parking spaces for certain disabled persons.
Reine, Tiffany Mildred Ann: 41, 17530 Anina Lane, Hammond, fugitive.
Encalade, Raelyn: 35, 46411 Robert Jr. Road, St. Amant, transported/court/return.
Gaona, Evangelean: 25, 23497 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, transported/court/return.
Richburg, Albert Adolpheus: 56, 29456 Brown Marris Road, Hammond, domestic abuse battery, driving while intoxicated first offense, stop signs and yield signs, flight from an officer, signaled driver of vehicle must stop, resisting an officer.
Wilson, Aean: 37, 4665 Aldrian Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Mayo, Melody Louise: 22, 23441 Hutchinson Road, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Britton, Katherine Danielle: 30, 25880 John L. Lane, Denham Springs, probation, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Blount, Kevin: 36, 13977 Hood Road, Denham Springs, cruelty to juveniles, probation administrative sanction.
Johnson, Kayla D.: 28, 304 Plymouth St., Denham Springs, monetary instrument abuse.
Woodward, Tracy: 29, 30276 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Peeples, Joshua: 30, 10410 Sherrie Lane, Denham Springs, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, turning movements and required signals, security required, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, false certificates.
Jan. 10
Borer, Shane: 25, 18289 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, three counts safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, three counts traffic bench warrant, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued.
Villar, Kati M.: 29, 12393 Thomassie St., St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft.
Moses, Travis Michael: 26, 510 Middlewood Drive, Houma, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things.
Sylvester, Allen: 18, 8651 Cook Road, Denham Springs, owner to secure registration, mufflers/requirements/prevention of excessive noise, fumes, driver must be licensed, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, proper equipment required on vehicles inspection tag required, switched plate.
Herod, Chad E.: 45, 26229 Walker South Road, Walker, probation administrative sanction, proper equipment required on vehicles, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, security required.
Culpepper, James: 50, 30800 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, two counts simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Bankston, Tabatha: 39, 105 Owen St., Wisner, conspiracy/simple arson.
Culpepper, Kassia: 47, 8060 Violet St., Denham Springs, parole.
Howard, Dallas Aulton: 33, 33396 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, two counts illegal possession of stolen things, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Sheldon, Albert L.: 53, 33396 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, two counts illegal possession of stolen things, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Smith, Paige: 28, 25542 Traylor Lane, Springfield, violation of protection orders.
Brown, Leon D.: 27, 325 Greenwood Lane, Jackson, Mississippi, court remand.
Bordelon, Bryant: 34, 30909 Burgess Ave., Walker, expired motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required.
Johnson, Jerry Dean: 43, 1508 Weeping Willow Drive, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Soley, Jessie: 35, 25175 West St., 1, Springfield, four counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, three counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Painter, Justin: 33, 15147 Stafford Estates St., Gonzales, cruelty to juveniles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Williams, Tremain Maurice: 37, 8674 Cheyenne Ave., Denham Springs, two counts criminal trespass.
Solar, Precious: 29, 9100 East Over Blvd., Denham Springs, criminal trespass.
Jan. 11
Herod, Timothy Paul: 42, 9573 Prince Charles Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Brown, Daniel L.: 61, 19848 La Trace, French Settlement, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Laurent, Tracy Lynette: 38, 08220 Buttercup Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery, disturbing the peace.
Baaheth, Ezekiel Ibn: 17, 13736 Shady Hollow Ave., Denham Springs, sexual battery.
Holman, Steven: 24, 27027 Satsuma Road, Livingston, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Barbour, Brady: 37, 00512 Bateleur Way, Covington, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Craig, Austin: 28, 9477 Lansdowne St., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bernard, Brandi: 43, 13823 Achord Lane, G32, Walker, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Arnold, Bryan: 23, 13464 Hammock Road, Denham Springs, parole.
Callison, Nathan V.: 31, 7810 Kripple K Drive, Denham Springs, unlawful to smell model glue/toxic vapors, to sell to minors, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Ward, Kerry Lee: 34, 13587 Trace Drive, Walker, violation of protective orders, simple battery domestic violence, self-mutilation by a prisoner.
Alexander, Tommy: 37, 11043 Creighton Drive, Greenwell Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
Boyd, David Ryan: 37, 14419 Royal Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to pay child support, driving while intoxicated, speeding, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Sexton, Jason Del: 43, 2187 La. 856, Ethel, resisting an officer.
Aucoin, Zachary: 26, 151 Aspen Square, Denham Springs, reckless operation of a vehicle, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Tate, Timmothy Roy: 36, 34643 Cane Market Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Jan. 12
Weaver, Gavin: 18, 35970 Houmas House Ave., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, taillamps, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, traffic bench warrant.
Guitreau, Brian: 35, 14591 Courtney Road, Walker, simple kidnapping, simple battery domestic violence.
Guitreau, Percy: 60, 21430 La Glaise Drive, Livingston, simple battery.
Varnado, Dana F.: 45, 36330 N. Corbin, Walker, driving while intoxicated, driving on divided highways.
Carlock, Morgan: 24, 1704 Dogwood Lane, Centreville, Mississippi, appearing in an intoxicated condition, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Woodruff, Murphy Lee: 31, 9138 Jordan Drive, Denham Springs, speeding, stop signs and yield signs.
Holmes, Jarmel: 32, 43466 La. 42, Prairieville, resisting an officer, no driver's license, speeding, fugitive.
Parker, Elizabeth: 26, 18008 Swamp, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Creppel, Carlei: 36, 120 Sawdust Road, McCall Creek, Mississippi, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, resisting an officer.
Zachary, Cecil: 48, 25625 Gill 1 Road, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
Stephens, Shawn: 39, 8815 Cherokee Ave., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things.
Baker, Michael: 42, 26269 La. 43, Springfield, two counts violation of protective orders, two counts simple assault.
Vanderford, Charles: 22, 3213 Perry Lane, Gloster, Mississippi, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, speeding.
Garrett, Brandon: 30, 12139 Abaline Drive, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, probation.
Arnold, Larry: 59, 19432 Leon Road, Vacherie, disturbing the peace, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Landry, Rene: 59, 7620 Joan Marie Drive, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Mcbride, Jessica: 38, 30379 Brandie St., Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, speeding, vehicle registration expired.
Kerner, Shane: 36, 120 Sawdust Road, McCall Creek, Mississippi, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Jan. 13
Richard, Jerry Lane: 37, 13555 Arnold Road, Walker, simple burglary, attempt/theft, resisting an officer, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, owner to secure registration.
Methvin, Clinton: 36, 34170 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Knapps, Joseph: 37, 38085 Osten Beard Road, Darrow, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, attempt/simple burglary, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Ricci, Scott: 50, 26169 Avoyelles Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, simple battery of the infirm.
Stewart, Jacob: 26, 8038 S. Hendrick Road, Baton Rouge, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, driver must be licensed, security required, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery.
Carpenter, Kelsey Nicole: 27, 09249 Drew Drive, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Knight, Gregory Alexander: 30, 417 Louise St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, traffic control signals.
Marceleno, Angela Rena: 46, 30631 La. 16, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
Duenas, Jose: 63, 30631 La. 16, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
Johnson, Vernon: 53, 1505 Kline St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Stewart, Sherry: 53, 13464 Hammack St., Denham Springs, traffic control signals.
Jan. 14
Topps, Charleston Q.: 19, 600 Charles Overton Road, Greensburg, obstruction of justice.
Greer, Nellie Ann: 49, 18262 Florida Blvd., Holden, simple battery domestic violence.
Abbott, Brett: 34, 19720 La. 16, Port Vincent, two counts possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Rodriguez, Pamela: 33, 24397 Millican Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Montgomery, Keith: 30, 22222 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.
Rose, Bobbie: 37, 18787 Bill Wise Road, Livingston, probation.
Bardwell, Curtis R.: 24, 39353 Rosaryville Road, Ponchatoula, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Fitzgerald, Bryan: 43, 11000 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, resisting an officer.
May, Colt Lee: 24, 30905 Burgess Road, Apt. 8C, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license, security required, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review.
Broussard, Matthew: 25, 25924 Walker S. Road, Denham Springs, two counts simple assault.
Guidry, Tammie: 48, 1088 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary, theft.
Butler, Blake: 25, 13156 Travis St., Walker, court remand.
Bankston, Gilbert: 64, 68508 Walker Road, Kentwood, attempt/simple burglary.
Simon, Kile Joseph: 29, 16842 Glenwood Springs Ave., transported/court/return, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Foster, Jeanette: 52, 8028 Bellmont Road, Denham Springs, court remand.
Worthington, Chase: 35, 26506 Oliver Wheat Road, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft.
Wilkinson, Joshua: 28, 31365 Norred Road, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, improper display of temporary plate, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft, signal lamps and signal devices.
Broadway, Junwa: 40, 29456 Brown Morrison Road, Hammond, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Labruzza, Blake: 29, 30800 Willie Harris Road, Tickfaw, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Stephens, Terrance: 28, 30279 A Bell St., Walker, two counts second-degree battery, two counts intentional serious bodily injury.
Johnson, Matthew: 21, 8698 Shadow Springs Blvd., Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Gautreaux, Eric Neal: 31, 33024 La. 43, Independence, resisting an officer.
Watts, Jacob Eddie: 26, 2754 South Satsuma Road, Livingston, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, expired motor vehicle insurance, switched plate, no driver's license, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
Lee, Aaron: 40, 222 Vicksburg Road, 13, Edwards, Massachusetts, driving while intoxicated fourth and subsequent offenses, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Turner, Christie D'ann: 45, 8461 Florida Blvd. 11C, Denham Springs, three counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Daquin, John: 31, 8275 Vincent Road, Apt. 1012, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Jan. 15
Lee, Christopher D.: 39, 6568 Abraham Lincoln Lane, Jackson, Mississippi, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Bell, Kendrell: 41, 2080 Elmer St., Denham Springs, theft, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Folse, Kayla: 30, 14154 Club Deluxe Road, Hammond, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Wise, James: 44, 14154 Club Deluxe Road, Hammond, illuminating devices required, illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 27 counts monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed.
Shinogle, Darrin L.: 53, 29858 Leach Lane, Denham Springs, registration certificates, security required, no driver's license.
Leblanc, Christopher R.: 28, 17236 Valmor Reddy St., Prairieville, speeding, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review.
Williams, Latrice: 40, 1298 Pumping Station Road, Greensburg, fugitive, two counts speeding, stop signs and yield signs.
Jones, Jaleesa: 30, 10746 Dodger Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Ballard, Aaron: 39, 13243 Alysha Drive, Denham Springs, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Macaluso, Vincenzo Antonio: 28, 2625 Kelli Drive, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Licciardi, Kala: 25, 29465 Linda's Haven, Springfield, obtaining a controlled dangerous substance by fraud.
Wilson, Dean A.: 33, 28285 McArthur Lane, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Garner, Kalvin R.: 55, 30240 Browden St., 1, Walker, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Russell, Cassie: 33, 34845 Buck Carroll, Walker, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Berry, Chad: 49, 15568 Springwood Ave., Baton Rouge, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Scott, Arsan: 54, 508 Eugene St., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated.
Germany, Kellie A.: 46, 18008 Balfante, Springfield, court remand, speeding, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license.
Poarch, Zachary: 37, 791 Atlantic Beach, Florida, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Porter, Scott: 56, 13417 Petit Amite Drive, 1, Maurepas, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, false certificates.
Partin, Danielle: 32, 25503 O’Nellion Road, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Rushing, Justin: 23, 36765 Corbin Road, Walker, speeding, no driver's license, security required.
Jan. 16
Simmons, Clifton Paul: 36, 13213 Clint St., Walker, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, speeding, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, switched plate, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Andre, Charles: 35, 16628 Woodlawn Acres, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, equipment required.