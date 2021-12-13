Nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump made an appearance Monday morning in Baton Rouge, where he pledged to finally get justice for two Black teenagers who made repeated sexual abuse allegations to child services investigators and law enforcement dating back to 2014 — claims that only recently resulted in criminal charges following public outcry and media coverage of the case.

In response to his comments Monday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services said the agency is pursuing an independent audit of the case and cooperating with the state Office of State Inspector General, which is conducting its own probe.

"Our internal review found no evidence of a cover up on the part of our staff. However, should the OIG's investigation find otherwise, we'll take swift action," DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters said in a statement.

Best known for representing victims of police brutality across the country, Crump said he took the Louisiana child sex case to "make sure these girls know: This is America and we have justice for all." He echoed previous assertions from advocates that investigators slow-walked the case because the Mack family is well known, especially in Livingston Parish where the defendant lives.

A few weeks ago, state officials testified that child services workers had validated sex abuse allegations against John Mack in May 2019 after the girls spoke out. That was more than two years before he was arrested on rape counts.

Mack, 75, was arrested in September in Jefferson Parish. He was arrested again weeks later in Livingston Parish, where he remains jailed without bond on first-degree rape and sexual battery counts.

During the Monday press conference hosted by Crump and the Baton Rouge NAACP, the attorney addressed two themes that recently have come to the forefront of discussions about the case: race and politics.

Mack is White and his accusers are Black. Both criminal cases involve an underage victim, according to law enforcement.

The Livingston Parish district attorney recently recused himself, citing the "politically sensitive nature of the case" because Mack has two nephews who hold public office: state Rep. Sherman Mack and his brother, Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack. The brothers, however, described a very distant relationship with their uncle and said they hope justice prevails in the case.

"Something allowed John Mack to feel he was untouchable," LaToyia Porter, an advocate for the victims, said during the press conference.

Crump said his team plans to find out how the state failed to protect the children for years. He announced his involvement in the case last week, adding these victims to a long list of clients that includes the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, among others.

"This was at best gross negligence and at worst willful neglect," Crump said. "We're starting to dig. … We will make sure every I is dotted and T is crossed. Everybody who had an obligation to protect these young Black girls will be held accountable."

Crump specifically referenced allegations of "sex parties" — claims that DCFS officials also recently testified about in court. One of the victims wrote in statements provided to DCFS earlier this year that Mack molested her and her sister between the ages of 6 and 13. He forced the girls to perform various sex acts on him and others, and sometimes collected money from the other men, she wrote. Mack told the girls "everything was a game" and threatened their lives for telling anyone else about the game, the victim said.

Her older sister made similar allegations during a 2014 forensic interview, describing a "game of sex," according to an August email written by a staff member of the Child Advocacy Center in Hammond.

By the time Mack was finally arrested, one of the victims was threatening suicide if she was forced to have contact with him again, Porter said. Despite wanting to escape him, Porter said the girl was afraid Mack was "too big to be touched" and therefore felt authorities would brush aside her allegations.

The criminal investigation was launched in 2019, but stalled for lack of evidence after Mack initially denied the allegations, Livingston Parish deputy Sgt. Darnell McAlister testified during an October hearing in Livingston criminal court. She said detectives revisited the case earlier this year after a new witness account surfaced.

A Jefferson Parish juvenile court judge recently expressed concerns about how child services officials reported the case to law enforcement, and whether more disclosures should be made. And DCFS officials said Monday that agency leadership "launched an internal review to examine the facts and the need to strengthen our processes and procedures."

"We welcome the attention that this case is getting, and we join in the outrage that people feel about what has happened to this young woman," they said.

The agency is working with the Child Welfare League of America to pursue an independent audit of the investigation, which officials called a human trafficking case.

"We want to have a full and complete understanding of this case, and we want to be able to identify any weaknesses in our system and correct them," officials said. "We investigate cases on behalf of child safety regardless of who's connected to a case."