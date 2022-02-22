Denham Springs High School's stadium is coming down to make room for a new facility.
The work started last week as contractors began demolishing parts of Yellow Jacket stadium and removing bleachers for their new homes.
Workers with Ironman Construction, of Morgan City, dismantled a section of bleachers on the home side so they can be sent to Franklinton High School. The visitor side bleachers are going to the fairgrounds in Franklinton.
Lights and light poles are being donated to Parks and Recreation of Denham Springs.
A bond renewal approved by Livingston Parish voters in School District No. 1 in April made $13 million available for the school to revamp its sports facilities.
The football stadium is being demolished and rebuilt with a track and field wide enough to accommodate soccer. The school does not have a track, and its baseball and softball teams have long played home games at the North Park facility run by the city’s recreation department. The plan is to build two stadiums, one each for baseball and softball.
A new athletic complex featuring offices for coaches and a weight room is also in the works.