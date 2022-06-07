Rob Thomas, a native Australian, entertained a large group of children and adults at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System on June 2.
Thomas kept his young audience laughing and clapping with a wide variety of sounds that he could make with the didgeridoo, a musical instrument associated with the aboriginals of Australian.
He laced his didgeridoo performances with stories about his native country, placing an emphasis on ways that the youngsters can help save the planet.
He invited some of the children to come to the front of the room to accompany him with sticks and then with didgeridoos made of PVC pipe.
Thomas will be performing at the other branches in the library system throughout the month.