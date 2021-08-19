Livingston Parish schools are partnering with the LSU Gordon A. Cain Center’s STEM Pathways Program this school year to integrate science, technology, engineering and math learning at the middle school and elementary levels through a pilot program in the Denham Springs High School feeder system.
The pilot program will target 12 schools in the parish — nine elementary schools, grades pre-K to fifth, and three middle schools, grades six to eight. District school leaders are exploring the possibility of expanding the program to additional Livingston Parish schools following the initial pilot during the 2021-22 school year.
“We’re focusing our efforts on expanding STEM learning in the Denham Springs district because of the existing partnership with LSU at the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center, which serves students in grades 9-12. Since all the participating schools feed into the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center, it is our goal to provide our students with a vertically aligned STEM curriculum that better prepares them for courses offered at the high school level,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
Instructional supervisor Kelly LaBauve said school leaders began working with education consultants at LSU earlier this summer to design courses and develop integration strategies for the various grade levels.
She said two elective courses will be offered at the middle school level — an “Introduction to STEM Pathways and Careers” course will be offered to seventh graders at Denham Springs, Juban Parc and Southside junior highs. The eighth graders at those schools will be offered a “Survey of Computer Science” elective option. Both STEM courses will be counted toward high school class credit.
LaBauve said STEM learning will be embedded within the Tier 1 or primary subject fields of learning at the elementary school grade levels, including English/language arts, mathematics, science and social studies. Those elementary schools participating in the pilot STEM learning program are Denham Springs, Eastside, Freshwater, Gray’s Creek, Juban Parc, Lewis Vincent, Northside, Seventh Ward and Southside elementary schools.
“As part of our planning for this effort, we gathered 12 teachers from our nine elementary schools in the Denham Springs area, and they worked with the LSU team to create STEM learning modules to be seamlessly integrated into our primary areas of learning. This way, all our elementary students are receiving STEM learning in a targeted and meaningful way,” LaBauve said.
Elementary instructional coach Whittany Starns said each campus will have a lead teacher to assist other teachers with incorporating STEM activities and learning objectives into their lesson plans.
“It will be the focus of our teachers to build out a more robust STEM project-based learning environment for all our students pre-K to 5. We want all students at every grade level to benefit from this effort,” Starns said. She noted that consultants from LSU will also observe classroom instruction throughout the school year and hold review sessions with each school to discuss best practices and options for improved structure and implementation.
“With Livingston Parish’s forward-thinking leadership and commitment to providing the highest level of education possible, combined with their educator insight and enthusiasm, we see this district becoming a model for STEM integration in our state,” said Kim Fossey, interim director for the Capital Area STEM Network Center, a division of the LSU Gordon A. Cain Center.
“With many best practices already in place in this district, our leaders felt Livingston Parish’s participation in this pilot program would be a very strategic next step in advancing their overall efforts,” Fossey said.
LaBauve said the partnership is giving local educators an effective vehicle to raise the rigor of instruction for all students.
“It’s exciting to know that with this pilot program we will be able to immerse our students in the concepts of STEM at earlier levels, so that by the time they reach high school, they will be better prepared to take on more advanced learning opportunities,” she said.
“By integrating STEM into the curriculum, our students are allowed more opportunities to think logically, critically and innovatively by learning how to develop solutions for problems,” LaBauve added.