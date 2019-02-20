The Livingston Parish Library announced the expansion of the library’s 3D printing services as the Watson Branch unveiled its new Ultimaker 2+ 3D printer. The Watson Branch becomes the second branch in the library system to offer 3D printing, along with the Idea Lab at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
The library began offering 3D printing and scanning services in fall 2013, becoming the first public library in Louisiana to do so, according to a news release. The library’s first 3D printer debuted at the Main Branch in Livingston before moving to the Idea Lab at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
The addition of the Ultimaker 2+ 3D printer to the Watson Branch adds to the library’s overall mission of providing the Livingston Parish community with innovative resources and the latest technology.
Patrons can choose a predesigned model or submit a custom design to either branch by visiting the library's 3D printing portal at mylpl.info/3D. A $1 surcharge will be applied to each printed model in addition to a “per gram" cost, which is 5 cents for each gram of material used to build the model.
For information, patrons can contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Idea Lab at (225) 686-4148.