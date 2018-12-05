THURSDAY
Get Your Elf On!: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Interactive experience of the movie, "Elf".
Winter Wonderland Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch.
Christmas in the Pines: 6 p.m., Historic Macedonia Baptist Church, 34685 La. 1036, Holden. An old-fashioned celebration of Christmas with special music and congregational singing. Everyone is invited to the start of the Christmas season.
FRIDAY
Livingston Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m. The parade will head out from Doyle Elementary School and travel south on Charlie Watts Road before turning left onto Will Hughes Road. After that, the procession will turn left onto Frost Road, turn right onto Florida Boulevard, then turn right and end on Circle Drive.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"O Holy Night" Second Annual Community Nativity Celebration: 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 25367 Riverton Drive, Denham Springs. Take a walk-through a Bethlehem scene and view a beautiful display of over 100 nativities from around the world as you listen to Christmas music performed by musicians in our community. Take a photo in nativity costumes. Admission is free for all.
SATURDAY
Denham Springs Christmas Parade 2018: 2 p.m. The parade will begin at Healing Place Church and end at the corner of Range Avenue and Veterans Boulevard.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Albany Christmas Parade: 7 p.m. The parade will begin and end at Albany High School.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Get Your Elf On! Interactive Movie — "Elf": 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Beaded Snowflake Ornament: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Brighten your holiday with a beaded snowflake.
Cookbook Challenge: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Cricut Ornaments & Dipped Candy Canes: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. ‘Tis the season for sophisticated homemade ornaments and chocolate dipped candy canes.
WEDNESDAY
Small Business Consulting: 9 a.m., Main Branch Library. Receive private, one-hour consulting sessions in areas including business plans, advertising plans, inventory control, financial projections, cost analysis and much more.
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
DEC. 13
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Winter Wonderland Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
ONGOING
Christmas in the Village: The City of Denham Springs will host several events in the Antique Village during the Christmas season. The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Christmas Parade starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, followed by the Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Train Station Park on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 16, members of Students Against Destructive Decisions will put on a Live Nativity at Train Station Park, starting at 6 p.m. There will also be Christmas Caroling in the Village on Dec. 1, Dec. 15 and Dec. 27. The Antique Village Toy Drive will run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 8. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
100 Under 100 Exhibit: 10 a.m., The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Artists of various mediums will flood the gallery with 100 items priced under $100, as well as a few over, for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Through Dec. 22. artslivingston.org.