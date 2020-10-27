Landon SpARTish.jpeg

 Provided photo

Tweety Bachemin's SpARTish class — a class that combines Spanish and art at Holy Ghost Catholic School — recently learned about Our Lady of Guadalupe, an important national symbol of Mexico that holds a special place in the religious life of Mexico. It represents one of the most popular religious devotions.

