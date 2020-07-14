HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association has made a significant change to its membership guidelines, a news release said. Dues are no longer required to join, and all graduates will automatically become a part of the Southeastern Alumni Association.
Executive Director of the Alumni Association Michelle Biggs said the new open structure would allow the association to embrace all 72,000-plus alumni as members of the Southeastern community, while increasing numbers for better networking and meaningful social opportunities. It will enable the staff to better focus resources on providing more of the innovative, career-focused programming that so many have requested, she said.
Alumni will be able to participate in the core engagement activities that are at the center of what the association does, Biggs said. Opportunities include advancing careers and networking with alumni on SoutheasternConnect.org; mentoring a young alumnus or student; connecting with friends — old and new — at social events, such as reunions, crawfish boils, football tailgates, and wine tastings; and celebrating the accomplishments of Southeastern’s most distinguished alumni at the annual Alumni Awards Evening.
For information, visit southeastern.edu/alumni to explore the full list of benefits and find ways to stay engaged with peers and the university.