THURSDAY
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Winter Wonderland Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Holiday Cookie Decorating Class: 11:30 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The fee is $25 for you and one child and includes all supplies. Leave the class with one dozen decorated cookies.
Christmas Caroling In the Village: 11 a.m., Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St., Denham Springs.
LIGO SCIENCE SATURDAY: 1 p.m., LIGO, 19100 LIGO Lane, Livingston. Tour the facility, participate in demonstrations and activities, view a film and experiment with interactive exhibits in the exhibit gallery.
French Settlement Christmas Parade: Noon (rainout date is Sunday, Dec. 16), The French Settlement Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade starts at the Moonlight Inn parking lot and end at French Settlement Elementary.
SADD Christmas Alive Nativity: 6 p.m., Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St., Denham Springs.
SUNDAY
Denham Springs High School Band Concert: 3 p.m., Denham Springs High School Hornsby Gym, 1000 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs. The Denham Springs High School Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will present a winter concert. The performance, led by director Carlye Latas, also will feature music by the United Sound.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Charity Crochet: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Winter Wonderland Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
DEC. 20
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Winter Wonderland Crafts: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
ONGOING
Christmas in the Village: The city of Denham Springs will host several events in the Antique Village during the Christmas season. On Saturday, Dec. 16, members of Students Against Destructive Decisions will put on a Live Nativity at Train Station Park, starting at 6 p.m. There also will be Christmas Caroling in the Village on Dec. 15 and Dec. 27. For more information, visit denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
100 Under 100 Exhibit: 10 a.m., The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Artists of various mediums will flood the gallery with 100 items priced under $100, as well as a few over, for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Through Dec. 22. artslivingston.org.