Denham Springs High School graduate Peyton Watson was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Pelican State Credit Union.
Watson is a member of Pelican State Credit Union, 145 Rushing Road, Denham Springs. She is one of 14 college-bound students to receive an award from Pelican, which granted $15,000 in awards this year.
Watson served as captain of the powerlifting team and president of the Senior National Honors Society. She volunteers her time at the St. Vincent de Paul kitchen on Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as helping at vacation Bible school each summer.
A volunteer committee made up of Pelican employees scored the scholarship applications based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership and community service. This year, the committee received 80 applications from students with more than 1,000 combined hours of volunteer service. Award recipients can use their scholarship to cover tuition, textbooks, meal plans and more.
Scholarship applications are accepted starting in January each year. For information on eligibility and the application process, call 1-(800) 351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/teampelican.