Join a Lunch and Learn at the City of Hammond Recreation Center, 601 W. Coleman Ave., to discover the Mediterranean diet and how to incorporate traditional food habits and eating practices of Mediterranean countries.
Chart the recommended healthy meals, snacks and recipes to incorporate on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. Learn how the diet and active lifestyle components have health benefit factors including reducing blood pressure and risk of Type 2 diabetes. Also, learn about the Ketogenic diet, its benefits, and short and long term results. Compare and choose the best diet for you. A light food tasting will be sponsored by the Recreation Center.
The free class is from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 31. Registration is required. For information or to register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Also, the LSU AgCenter is offering SMART Portions - A Healthy Weight Management Program, teaching healthy eating, regular physical activity and focusing on a healthy weight as keys to success. The four-week lifestyle healthy weight management program will include weekly two-hour classes, a personalized meal plan, a resource binder, weekly weigh-ins, a journal of personal progress, food demonstrations and tastings, and tools to keep you on track and motivated. The program costs $50 and registration is required online.
The classes meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays from Feb. 13 through March 5, at Ponchatoula Area Recreation Center, 42074 N. Hoover Road, Ponchatoula.
Register for SMART Portions Classes at store.lsuagcenter.com/p-391-smart-portions-tangipahoa-february-2020.aspx.
For special accommodations to participate, contact Keisha Fletcher, Tangipahoa area nutrition agent, at (985) 748-9381 or KFletcher@agcenter.lsu.edu.