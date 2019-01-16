THURSDAY
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
LEGO Fun Fest: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Calligraphy & Zentangle for beginners: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Pizza Herb Garden: 11 a.m., Main Branch Library. Learn how to grow and care for herbs, dry and store herbs, pick flavor and food combinations.
SATURDAY
LIGO SCIENCE SATURDAY: 1 p.m., LIGO, 19100 LIGO Lane, Livingston. Get a chance to tour the facility, participate in demonstrations and activities, view a film and experiment with interactive exhibits in the exhibit gallery.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Learn to Play Magic — The Gathering: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.
After School: 2 p.m., Main Branch Library.
JAN. 24
Pizza Herb Garden: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn how to grow and care for herbs, dry and store herbs, pick flavor and food combinations.
Teen Reads — "Lord of the Rings": 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Featuring "Lord of the Rings" by J.R.R. Tolkien: trivia with prizes, wintry treats, and luminary craft.
LEGO Fun Fest: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.