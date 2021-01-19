Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry was the guest speaker at the Livingston Parish Republican Women meeting Jan. 6 at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill.
Landry said with masks, social distancing and the vaccine, the area will get past the pandemic.
He said Denham Springs is doing well during these trying times. He said sales tax revenue for 2020 was up 11% and sales tax is 60% of the city’s income. Taxes from online sales are returned to the city and new car, boat and RV sales are skyrocketing.
No city employees were laid off during the year, and the city used drive-thru for many municipal transactions. COVID-19 training and new practices were instituted for first responders to help them stay safe while on the job. The city also has resumed Blight Court and is continuing to offer guidance to owners of flood-damaged property.
Attendees were told 45,000 vehicles exit I-12 onto Range Avenue every day. Using crash data studies, the city is going to eliminate the center lane on Range and replace it with left-turn lanes.
The Republican women's group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. The public is welcome to attend.