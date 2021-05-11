HAMMOND — North Oaks Sports Medicine certified athletic trainers have joined with North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center providers to select Kaitlyn Norman, of Springfield High School, and Michael “Konnor” Graham, of Hammond High Magnet School, as Student-Athletes of the Spring Season for February-April 2021.
With a 4.1 GPA, Springfield High School Senior and Student of the Year Kaitlyn Norman has belonged to the Bulldogs basketball and track and field teams since her freshman year.
Her track events include the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4 x 200-meter relay and the 4 x 100-meter relay.
As captain of the basketball team, she averaged 10 points per game and led her team to the third round of playoffs for the first time in school history this season. Norman was named to the All-District 2A Second Team this year.
“Kaitlyn leads by example in every aspect of her daily life, from academics and athletics to community service,” said Bulldogs’ track coach Storm Reeves.
Recipient of Springfield High School’s Honesty and Integrity Award, Norman serves on the Leadership Council and belongs to the STEM and Beta Clubs. She volunteers her time with the Girl Scouts of America and attends Beacon Light Baptist Church in Hammond. A participant in Southeastern Louisiana University’s Upward Bound program, Norman plans to attend Xavier University in New Orleans on an academic scholarship this fall.
Hammond High Magnet School honor student Michael “Konnor” Graham is a sophomore with a 4.0 GPA. He plays football and has pitched and played first base for the past two years.
With 22 baseball games and three home runs under his belt, Graham has a .420 batting average and has pitched 25 innings with 39 strikeouts forced.
“Konnor works hard and stays after practice to get in extra time,” head baseball coach Michael Rutland said. “He is maintaining a 4.0 GPA while playing two sports and encouraging his teammates, as well as other students along the way.”
Principals, coaches and athletic directors from high schools in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes nominate student-athletes. Candidates must have a 3.0 GPA or higher; excel in athletic competition; participate in school and community organizations; and have earned the respect of coaches, teammates, officials, teachers and their peers.
In May 2021, the North Oaks Sports Medicine team will choose a Student-Athlete of the Year from all season honorees.
Nomination forms are available at www.northoaks.org/studentathlete or can be requested by calling North Oaks Sports Medicine at (985) 230-5248.