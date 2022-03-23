Elite Chiropractic, a longtime Livingston Parish practice, and the Livingston Chamber of Commerce recently cut ribbon on the businesses' renovation and expansion project.
With the addition of C.A.M. (Complementary Alternative Medicine) Wellness and innovative equipment, Dr. Ron McMorris’ patients now have an alternative to drugs and surgery, or they can use this method to get off drugs faster after surgery, a news release said.
Elite Chiropractic’s newly renovated Walker clinic is at 27999 Old Walker South Road, Suite A. The space is shared with Ace Physical Therapy. They offer chiropractic care, as well as corrective exercises, nutritional consultations, lifestyle advice, massage therapy and acupuncture.