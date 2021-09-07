Members of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community hosted the annual Fun Day on July 27 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ponchatoula.
Attending were Area 1 members of Louisiana Volunteers for Family And Community, which covers Jefferson, Livingston, St. Bernard, St. Charles and Tangipahoa parishes.
Each year, a different club in one of these parishes hosts the sister chapters. The 2020 event, like so many others, had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
Gloria Messenger, of Wednesday Volunteers, was event chairperson, leading a Fun Day of games and fellowship, as well as craft demonstrations, raffles and door prizes. Lunch was catered by Cayenne Catering, of Ponchatoula.
Entertainment was provided by the "Y Knot Square Dancers" from Tangipahoa Parish. Buddy Campbell was the oldest square dancer on the floor, at age 90. Larry Tausch was the caller for the dancers. Tausch, who lives in Loranger, has been a square dance caller since he was a teenager, over 55 years now. His wife, Martha, and Sandra Madere were formerly members of the Busy Bees, which was another branch of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community.
After an exhibition of their dancing, the men in the group gave several of the VFC ladies a whirl on the dance floor.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community is the all-volunteer arm of the LSUAg Center Extension Service, part of the statewide Louisiana Volunteers for Family And Community, formed in 1936. The purpose is to serve families and individuals in our community.
The state group will host the State Convention later this year and its annual fundraiser, the Holiday Ideas Showcase/Bingo.
The state group has two branches, Sunshine Ladies and Wednesday Volunteers, which meet on the first Tuesday and the first Wednesday of the month, respectively. Visit tangivfc.com for information or contact President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com or membership chairman Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com.