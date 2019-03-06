ALBANY — Knox, a 2-year-old miniature therapy horse, was the star of the show at the recent Pony Tales program at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System.
About three dozen youngsters, most accompanied by parents or relatives, were afforded the opportunity to pet Knox who was put through his paces by his owner and trainer Milissa Davis. The miniature horse, who lives at the Stone Farms in Central, obligingly allowed the youngsters to pet and hug him. The well-mannered horse greeted his guests inside the library.
Davis said Knox has been trained to “mind his manners” wherever he visits. As a therapy animal, Knox visits nursing homes, hospice houses, people with disabilities and young people at different venues.
“As a therapy animal, Knox helps people relax and feel good about themselves," Davis said. "He brings smiles to the faces of all those he meets. He makes people happy. When you pet Knox, it makes you happy. That’s his purpose: to make those he meets feel good. Knox enjoys being with people and he smiles a lot because he is also happy.”
Davis said there is a difference between service animals and therapy animals. Service animals are trained to do specific tasks and to work at those things for which they are trained, while therapy animals are trained to make people relax and be happy.
She said she began working in equine therapy because her son is autistic and he found joy working with horses.
“At first, he was afraid of horses, but after learning all about them and learning to interact with them he asked for his own horse, which he enjoys today,” Davis said.
She said she has been riding horses for many years and has made working with the animals a major focus of her life. She also owns Knox’s brother but said that the two horses have different personalities and that the brother is not a practicing therapy horse.
Knox was sired on a farm near Dallas. Davis began training him when he was 6-months old. He will be three in June. She said miniature horses live to be about 35 years old and she said that in later years her son will probably be showing Knox to appreciative audiences.
She pointed out that Knox is not a Shetland pony but a real horse. “He has the brain of a horse,” Davis said.
She said that miniature horses were originally trained more than 100 years ago to pull carts in coal mines. Their small size allowed them to work in tunnels underground. She said that Knox is not meant to be ridden .
The youngsters were curious about Knox's shoes. Davis said Knox wears shoes so he won’t slip. “He has nine pairs of shoes, and I let him choose which pair he wants to wear. When it’s time to put on his shoes, I let him sniff the shoes and he sniffs at the ones he wants to wear that day,” she said to laughter from the kids.
Asked what the little horse eats, Davis said she feeds him grains and hay in the mornings and he munches on grass when he is outside in a pasture with his brother. He and his brother live in their own stall at Stone Farms.
Davis said Knox's initial training with her was about four hours a day and she still spends considerable time training him. He knows how to “kiss” a person and how to shake hands. She said she also taught him how to walk, how to stand and how to follow her on their visits.
“Knox is a smart horse, he was easy to train, and he enjoys what he is doing. He is a happy horse and is a joy to work with. He is just a very special animal,” she said.
Davis said she largely bears the expenses of feeding, housing and tending to Knox because of the positive things that horses have done for her son and what therapy horses do for so many.
“I do it because of what the horses do for people. … It makes me feel good to know that I am helping others, especially those with disabilities. This makes others feel better about themselves and their lives. I just feel that if I do good for others, then that goodness will come back to me,” she said.
Kellye Ray, Youth Services coordinator at the Albany-Springfield Branch, opened the gathering explaining how equine therapy works to enrich the lives of those who need special care. She led the children in songs with a horse theme and read a story book to them. The children broke out in applause when Davis walked into the room leading Knox, who was wearing a little cowboy hat.
Rachel Collings, director of the Albany-Springfield Branch, said Knox previously made visits to other branches in the Livingston Parish system, but was making his first showing at her branch.
“We designed this program for youngsters aged 3-11, and we have a great turnout," she said. "This is just one more of the special programs we offer the public. Through our programs, we are always trying to attract patrons to the library, and today’s program is a good example of that effort. This was a really fun event, and I’m sure the children who came and their parents enjoyed the program.”