Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard referred to former deputy and child pornography suspect Dennis Perkins as “monstrous” in a brief press conference Wednesday morning.

Dennis Perkins, 44, was arrested last week on a series of counts including more than 60 counts of producing child pornography, two counts of first-degree rape, video voyeurism and obscenity. His wife, former Livingston Parish school teacher Cynthia Perkins, also was arrested in the case.

Authorities have been limited in the information released about the allegations so far, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation. Ard deferred to the lead investigating agency — the Attorney General’s Office — to answer questions about the criminal case; in Wednesday’s press conference he addressed Perkins’ background as a law enforcement officer.

He said in part that he asks himself every day how it went unknown that Perkins was carrying out the alleged acts, and said if he would’ve known he would’ve put Perkins in jail long ago.

Records show Perkins was fired Oct. 23 after his arrest on the grounds of violating the “standard of conduct/conduct unbecoming” section of LPSO’s policy and procedure manual.

When asked Wednesday to define the parameters of that policy, Ard said if there had been complaints against Perkins that were not deemed to be valid, it’s unlikely that policy would be used. Ard said that even though Perkins has not been convicted of the crimes alleged, he’s personally seen enough evidence to warrant terminations.

Ard said he considers many of his colleagues as family and while he didn’t elaborate on his personal relationship with Perkins, records show Ard, then the LPSO training officer, served as a character witness for Perkins’ initial LPSO application in 2001.

“He was a friend and now he’s a criminal,” Ard told reporters.

Perkins was a deputy with LPSO since 2002, most recently heading the SWAT team before his termination, which came after Ard was told about the child pornography investigation.

Documents released in a public records request filed in Perkins’ personnel file with LPSO show he had several emails and letters on file commending his investigative work, but no disciplinary history or complaints.

However, the Louisiana State Police said earlier this week that in 2014, a person came forward with allegations about Perkins and the agency forwarded them to LPSO for review.

Ard clarified that Wednesday, saying a man alleged Perkins had an affair with his wife and inappropriately touched a teenage girl in his family but said the allegations were not made formal or recorded. He said he spoke to Perkins and found that no crime had occurred.

Perkins was also accused of stalking his ex-wife in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2011 by following her in his car and confronting her but it’s unclear whether those documents were transmitted to LPSO.