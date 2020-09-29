U.S. Rep. Garret Graves announced that the East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston sheriff offices are receiving a combined $222,190 from the U.S. Department of Justice to aid their efforts in preventing and controlling crime.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office will receive $22,855, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office $22,212 and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office $177,123.
The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program helps support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on state and local needs and conditions, a news release said.
Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support and information systems for criminal justice. That includes any one or more of the following areas law enforcement programs: prosecution and court programs; prevention and education programs; corrections and community corrections programs; drug treatment and enforcement programs; planning, evaluation and technology improvement programs; crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation); mental health programs; and related law enforcement and corrections programs.
“Federal, state and local officials have a shared goal — reducing crime in Louisiana — and these funds will help supplement their ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe," Graves said. "Reducing crime matters because some areas of our community have experienced an increase in violent crimes and theft. Our families deserve safety, our businesses deserve protection and our homes should not be threatened by these criminals.
“We will continue to work with DOJ to identify sources of funding they could deploy to make sure our law enforcement community has the resources necessary to serve and protect. They are the true peacekeepers of our communities, and securing these funds is a small way to back their efforts in keeping our state a great place to raise a family.”