Livingston Parish schools will phase in all students on campus after the Governor officially signs his proclamation to bring Louisiana into Phase 3 of reopening.
The district announced Friday that it would go into its Phase 3 reopening plans in line with the state, which is all students returning to face-to-face instruction.
Grade 6 and 9 will return fulltime beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16; Grade 7 and 10 will return beginning Thursday, Sept. 17; Grades 8 and 11 will return Friday, Sept. 18; and Grade 12 will return beginning Monday, Sept. 21.
Lack of broadband infrastructure becomes critical as Livingston Parish residents work, school from home
During Phase 2, pre-K to second grade and specific groups like special needs students attended school traditionally face-to-face and others attended through a hybrid model.
The district recently brought back third to fifth grade in-person after a strong negative reaction from parents and teachers about the difficulty of having elementary-aged students learning virtually.
The district will still implement temperature checks at schools, students will eat in classrooms or designated areas and masks will be required for students above third grade.