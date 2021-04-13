Spring is usually fair and festival season, but many of those Louisiana weekend happenings were canceled last year. And many of this year's spring events have been rescheduled or cancelled.
In Livingston Parish, one popular outdoor festival is set for April 24 in Denham Springs and another community is introducing a new weekend festival.
Organizers of the Denham Springs Spring Festival, making its return April 24 after the coronavirus canceled the 2020 event, say residents, downtown merchants and vendors are ready to have some fun. After receiving word that their permit plan had been accepted, members of the Denham Springs Downtown Merchants Association kicked planning into high gear for the April 24 event.
Al Bye, president of the Antique Dealers Merchants Association, said making the decision to give the go-ahead for the festival was a difficult one. Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and offering residents a safe, fun festival made the call a hard one. But the vaccine rollout and fewer new cases reported helped clear the way for a return of the popular tradition, organizers said.
A majority of the vendors lined up for last year's event had already been contacted to see if they were available for the festival's return. While a few couldn't make it, a waiting list is helping fill the remaining spots.
The free festival will feature music, an arts alley, treats for sale, demonstrations and lots of shopping.
The City of Walker is holding its first Spring Festival April 23-25. The city hopes it will be an annual event. The music lineup will include Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band; Eddie Smith and Floyd Brown; Kenny Cornett; and Box Wine. Food trucks, rides, a car show, farmers market and more are planned for Sidney Hutchinson Park.
It will be a busy weekend and a sign that residents are ready to get out of their houses. But festival organizers are encouraging safety with masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Bye said merchants are ready to see folks strolling the streets, shopping and "just visiting, all at a safe distance and masked."
Donna Jennings, Denham Spring Main Street director, said it will "just be nice to see our neighbors and wave."
Residents are ready to enjoy some spring weather and get out with the family and the family dog — the festival is dog friendly — Bye said.
In addition to canceling the Spring Festival, the coronavirus forced the cancelation of the Fall Festival and many other annual downtown events.
The festival is being presented by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union.
"We all need this," Jennings said. "We believe lots of people are ready to come out and shop and spend some money."
Jennings said folks have already started enjoying the spring weather with a few small events throughout the city. The Le Chen Running Club hosted a Crescent City Classic 10k run and fun run and the Denham Springs Four Seasons Farmers Market kicked off its spring session in the City Hall parking lot on North Range Avenue. The farmers market is held each Saturday morning.
For more information on the Denham Spring Spring Festival, visit denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com and contact Sandi McGrew at (225) 523-7003 for information on the Walker event.