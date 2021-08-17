Hebert, Johnson and Associates expanded from one Ponchatoula location into an additional location in Albany several years ago. On Aug. 4, it took the move to the next level with a ribbon-cutting on its permanent location.
Hebert, Johnson and Associates is a full-service accounting firm serving businesses, individuals, nonprofits and governmental entities. Their Albany location is at 18890 Florida Blvd.
Phil Hebert, founder and owner, said Livingston Parish is his home. He said he grew up in Springfield and felt like he has made a full circle. He applauded Albany officials on the ease of working with them to finalize the new building.
The move was made official when the ribbon was cut in coordination with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.