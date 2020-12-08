The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce will host the Women’s Leadership Awards Program at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Wholly Ground in Walker.
The program is a modified version of the chamber’s original Livingston Parish Women’s Leadership Special Event.
“We looked for a safe and compliant way to honor winners for 2020," said chamber President April Wehrs. "With so much being canceled in 2020, the chamber found a way to add an abbreviated version of the event. The nominees for 2020 are so deserving and we will bring them the recognition they deserve.”
Headlining the event will be Tina Robinson, vice president of human resources from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Our Lady of the Lake is also the presenting sponsor of the event.
All current mandates regarding the state’s phase will be in place at the event. Seating is spaced, and there will be the required protocols in place. The event will also be streamed to chamber members through the chamber’s social media channels. Official releases of the winners will be sent immediately following the event.