BATON ROUGE — Pelican State Credit Union announced it has raised $17,591.55 for its 2019 Charity of the Year, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. The credit union’s 16 locations across the state worked for this, a news release said.
Every year, Pelican team members vote on and select a charity that it donates to.
Pelican held fundraisers and employee events hosted by Beak Squad, the credit union’s volunteer and fundraising committee. Events like employee trivia night, team members getting to pie their managers in the face, family holiday portraits, and putting extra change in 10-gallon buckets in “Coins for Kids” contributed to the total.
Coins for Kids was by far the most successful fundraiser Pelican hosted in 2019 and exceeded all expectations by raising a $10,733.12, the release said. The branch teams and departments competed against each other to see who could raise the most money.