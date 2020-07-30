A Tangipahoa Parish equipment shop worker was found shot to death inside his workplace early Wednesday morning, but police don't yet have have a suspect or motive in the homicide.
Wayne Bourliea, 36, of Hammond, was found at 8:15 a.m. inside Z-Equipment on Highway 190 in Hammond.
The shooter or shooters fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate Bourliea died just before 8 a.m.
Anyone with information about the shooting death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.