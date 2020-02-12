image3.jpeg

Holy Ghost Catholic School eighth graders recently spent a week touring Hammond and the surrounding area. Among the stops is a visit to Mayor Pete Panepinto. Visiting are, from left, front row, Jude Delatte, Connor Dauterive, Maggie Elkins and Ben Lucas; and back row, Kate Lucas, Emily Wagner, Melissa Bordelon, Stephanie Newman, Panepinto, Charles Ragan, Samuel Yenni, Noah Slaton and Lacy Landrum.

 Provided photo

Holy Ghost Catholic School eighth graders spent a week touring Hammond and the surrounding area. The stops included a visit with Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto. 

