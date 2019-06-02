A Baton Rouge man has been arrested on a counts of home invasion and indecent behavior with juveniles after a 5-year-old accused him of coming into her family's apartment and touching her.
Gerardo Mejias Ayala, 43, was arrested late Saturday. Baton Rouge Police Department officers went to the 5-year-old's home late Saturday and spoke with the girl's babysitter as no other residents spoke English, according to the BRPD arrest report.
The babysitter said the girl reported Ayala entering the family's apartment when she was sleeping and exposed himself, then touched her. The girl said the her younger brother was also present and witnessed the assault, the report states.
The babysitter told police Ayala has never been allowed inside the apartment. The report does not state any relationship between the accuser and Ayala, nor when the reported assault occurred.