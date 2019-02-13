Finding Girl Scout Cookies has never been easier than this year’s cookie season. In addition to a cookie finder mobile app, Girl Scouts will share their troops’ booth locations on social media, as the Cookie Program moves into direct sales beginning with National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Feb. 22-24.
Alisha Moore, Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s chief customer experience officer, said ABC Baker, the council’s cookie distributor, generates a creative social media post with a troop's cookie booth location for them to share on their personal social media profiles. This is an advantage for troops and customers because it gives troops another sales channel frequently used by the public.
“Our Girl Scouts are digitally savvy and have sold cookies online for four years now,” Moore said. “Using social media allows the Girl Scout Cookie Program to move forward in the digital world and teaches Girl Scouts how to combine essential life skills with modern-day technology skills.”
These include skills like decision making, people skills, business ethics, goal setting and money management.
The social media experience is under the same safety standards as any door-to-door or booth sale activity, with adult supervision required and parents approving all posts. In addition, girls and parents sign an Internet Safety Pledge through the Girl Scouts Louisiana East council.
Customers can download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder mobile app, which uses the phone’s GPS location or manual ZIP code entry to locate cookie booths in the area. The app is available in the iPhone App Store or the Android Market Place. Once the app is downloaded, customers can review cookie nutrition and ingredient information, get answers to frequently asked questions, learn the cookie history and get recipes for desserts using Girl Scout Cookies. Booth location information also can be found at www.girlscoutcookies.org. The sale ends March 10.
Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s troops are selling eight varieties of cookies for $4 a box and a limited quantity of a gluten-free cookie for $5 a package. All proceeds remain local to support troops’ activities, special events, field trips and community service projects. Proceeds also help the council maintain camp properties, train and recruit volunteers, and provide Girl Scout Leadership Experiences.