Fast Pace Health added Denham Springs to its list of locations, with a new Urgent Care clinic officially opening its doors Oct. 23.
This location marks the 19th in Louisiana, with two more coming before the end of the year establishing a total of 149 locations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee, where it started in 2009.
To celebrate the opening of the new location, an official ribbon-cutting was held Oct. 21 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Clinic Manager Courtney Johnson, a native of Watson, had the honor of cutting the ribbon alongside Regional Director Matt McBride, as well as her staff, family, friends and Chamber Ambassadors.
Fast Pace Health Urgent Care Denham Springs is at 300 Florida Ave. SE, just in front of Tractor Supply. The clinic will be open seven days a week with no appointment necessary. Services include urgent care treatment, COVID-19 testing and preemployment screenings, as well as on-site lab and X-ray services. The clinic can be reached at (225) 523-6022.