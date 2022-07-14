Red, white and blue are the predominant colors of the art work hanging in the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Gallery on Hummel Street in the historic downtown Denham Springs district.
The colors perfectly reflect the title of the latest exhibit, "Red, White and Blue: A Patriotic Salute," which went on display in June and will remain for viewing through the end of July. A reception honoring the artists participating in the exhibit and local veterans, including three who are now deceased, was Saturday, July 9, at the gallery.
Amber Hilbun, vice president of the council’s board of directors and one of the artists whose works are on display, welcomed visitors to the reception. "Our gathering today is a recognition of the efforts of our local artists and at the same time an opportunity to give thanks to our veterans,” she said.
"As you walk through our exhibit you will find art inspired by our love for our country and the for the sacrifices made by our veterans who served to protect our great nation,” she said.
Hilbun recognized three deceased Livingston Parish veterans who made contributions to the arts in Livingston Parish.
The first cited by Hilbun was Sara Ann Landry Scott, who served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 26 years. Scott was an educator for 50 years, with 47 of those years spent at Denham Springs Elementary School. Scott was one of the instructors for Camp Empowerment, which was an outreach program for children. “Her love for people and her distinguished service to our country and community is admired and recognized by the arts council which she supported,” Hilbun said.
The late Arthur Perkins Sr. was the next veteran to be recognized. Perkins attended Southern University and received his degree in three years. While at Southern, he enrolled in the ROTC program and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army upon graduation. He served in the Louisiana National Guard for 20 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel.
In recent years, he ran the summer program at the L.M. Lockhart Center in Denham Springs. He also served on the Denham Springs City Council for several terms.
Albert Grimmer, a resident of Denham Springs, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and served 27 years in the Air Force, Army and National Guard. Grimmer, who died in November, was the chairperson of the Disabled American Veterans center housed in the same building as the Arts Council Gallery.
“Mr. Grimmer’s love for our nation was always clearly understood,” Hilbun said.
Hilbun then recognized all current military personnel serving and all the veterans present.
Among the veterans present for the reception was Dennis Bauer, husband of Jenny Bauer, an accomplished photographer whose photographs are frequently part of exhibits at the arts council’s gallery. Bauer, who served in Vietnam, recalled that when he returned to the United States in 1970, few were willing to talk to veterans or to pay them even simple tributes. “There was a coldness about the Vietnam War in those days. I remember that I wanted to talk about the war to my father and he just did not want to talk about the war. I really didn’t talk about it much in those days ... like so many others, I did what I had to do ... what my country asked me to do.
"Things have changed now. People tell you, ‘thank you for your service.' People that didn’t used to want to talk about the Vietnam War with me now call me Mr. Dennis. I guess that time heals all wounds.”
The works of 13 artists are on display for the exhibit. Among the exhibitions are three quilts with patriotic themes crafted by fabric artist Mary Felder, who has long served the arts council in leadership roles.
A very large, striking painting by Kerry Curtin, also a frequent contributor to local art exhibits and an art educator, easily caught the eyes of visitors to the exhibition. Hilbun’s contributions, easily notice because of her vivid use of color, were also eye-catchers. Cherie Ducote-Breaux, creator of jewelry items that include “paper beads,” displayed jewelry with a patriotic theme.
Also among the works now hanging were photos by Jenny Bauer.
Creations by the following additional artists are also on display: Kitty Kuhnert, Lauryn Jones, Jackie Hoffman, Donna Francisco, Judy Gilmore, Mary Harris, Dawn Montgomery, and Charles Stutts.
The gallery is open to visitors Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.