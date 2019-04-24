A bright future surely awaits the young Walker softball team.
Or, just maybe, the future is here and now.
The Wildcats, seeded eighth in the Class 5A playoffs after claiming the program's first district title in a decade, punched their ticket to the state tournament last Friday with a dominant 8-2 victory over No. 1 seed Sam Houston.
Walker opens play at Frasch Park in Sulphur with a 4 p.m. Friday semifinal against No. 4 seed St. Amant.
Walker coach Hali Fletcher said the team's run is no surprise even though it starts a whopping six freshmen — and only one senior.
"I knew they would be successful by the culture surrounding them," Fletcher said. "They are remaining humble, keeping the goal of one-pitch, one-inning at a time. They love the game and they put in the work."
Walker joins two-time defending state champion Holden, the top seed in Class B, as Livingston Parish teams headed for Sulphur.
Holden returned to the state tournament with a 10-0 blanking of Stanley in a five-inning quarterfinal and will meet No. 4 seed Zwolle, which knocked off Maurepas in an extra-inning quarterfinal, in another 4 p.m. semifinal Friday at Frasch Park.
Walker's win at Sam Houston avenged a narrow 5-4 defeat by the Broncos during the regular season and kept alive the Wildcats' deepest playoff run since 2007.
Freshman pitchers Laniee Bailey and Ryann Schexnayder combined to hold in check a Sam Houston offense that was averaging over 10 runs per game. A bases-loaded strikeout by Bailey to end the fifth inning proved pivotal.
Fellow freshman Bree Brown had the game's biggest hit when she smashed a two-run homer for a 4-1 lead in the fourth. She finished 2-for-4 out of the nine hole.
"We knew we were fairly matched because we played them early in the year," Fletcher said. "We knew we had to show up. The goal was to win every inning and play our game."
Holden advanced behind the usual dominance of junior pitcher Olivia Lackie, who struck out 14 in the quarterfinal win while allowing just one hit. Eighth-grader Taylor Douglas had a grand slam in the fifth to help seal the victory.
In other quarterfinal action, No. 2 seed Doyle, the defending 2A champion, had its bid for a repeat end in its 4-3 loss to Avoyelles Charter.
Denham Springs, seeded sixth in 5A, fell 6-2 to Barbe.
The winner of the Walker-St. Amant semifinal will play at 11 a.m. Saturday against the Barbe-Airline winner.
Holden would meet the Forest-Castor winner at 11 a.m. Saturday by beating Zwolle in its semifinal game.
Doyle baseball seeded second
The Doyle baseball team led a long list of Livingston Parish baseball teams into the postseason when the Tigers received the No. 2 seed in the 2A bracket.
The Tigers were scheduled to face No. 31 seed Amite on Tuesday after winning District 10-2A with an 8-1 mark in league play. Doyle was victorious in 11 of its final 13 regular-season games.
Elsewhere, Live Oak was seeded ninth in 5A, followed by No. 15 seed Denham Springs and No. 29 seed Walker.
Denham was set to host No. 18 seed Mandeville on Tuesday, while Walker was on the road to face district rival Zachary in a game scheduled for Monday.
In 3A, Albany was seeded ninth and set to host No. 26 seed Avoyelles in the first round.
No. 14 seed Springfield and No. 13 seed French Settlement joined Doyle in the 2A field. Springfield had an opening-round matchup against No. 19 seed Beekman Charter, while French Settlement was to meet No. 20 seed D'Arbonne Woods Charter.
In Class B, No. 9 seed Maurepas was scheduled to face No. 24 seed Fairview in a Tuesday opener. No. 17 seed Holden was on the road against No. 16 seed Choudrant.
Duncan wins regional tennis
Denham Springs tennis star Paige Duncan cruised to her second straight regional singles title last week, losing only one set in her four matches at Highland Road Park.
Duncan now turns her focus to bringing home a second straight Division I state championship as she heads to Monroe for the state tournament.
As a sophomore last year, Duncan became the third Denham Springs tennis player to win a state title. She has not lost a match in her two seasons on the Denham Springs tennis team.
Walker's Brandi Chustz joins Duncan as a state qualifier and will also compete in the Division I singles tournament.
Cook, Young win USA Today honors
More postseason accolades found Walker's Jalen Cook and Tiara Young when USA Today named them the top players on its All-Louisiana basketball teams.
Cook was named the state's player of the year for boys basketball by USA Today after leading Walker to its second straight appearance in the 5A title game. He averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a junior.
Young, an LSU signee, was the player of the year for girls basketball after averaging 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a senior.
Young was one of two Livingston Parish players on the All-Louisiana girls team. Denham Springs senior Alexius Horne was named to the second team after leading the Yellow Jackets to a runner-up finish in the state playoffs.
Previously, Cook and Young claimed Mr./Mrs. Basketball awards, and also received Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year and Class 5A all-state Player of the Year recognition.