KENTWOOD — A large crowd of residents and parish elected officials gathered Dec. 9 to participate in groundbreaking ceremonies for the new $2.8 million Kentwood Branch of the Tangipahoa Parish Library System.
The new building will replace the small, aging structure that has served the community for many years.
Barry Bradford, director of the library system, said the new building "has been a long time coming and is the culmination of much work on the part of local residents, our library board, and state and local elected officials. Through the help and support of many we are able today to begin construction of the new library branch in Kentwood.”
Bradford said the new branch library will be a 2,400-square-foot space with an expanded area for stacks of books, a meeting room, computer laboratory, children’s area and an outdoor area for community gatherings. "This will be something that all who live here will enjoy,” he said. Bradford said “it is hoped that this (the library) will benefit Kentwood educationally, culturally and economically. We hope that this contribution to the community will serve as spark for renewed interest in all that our library system has to offer.”
Additionally the branch will offer WiFi, a communications tool that Bradford said is needed in an area of Tangipahoa Parish where WiFi is not easily accessible.
Funding for the new branch is provided by the library system and the state. Bradford said the library system saved approximately $1.5 million of its capital outlay funds for the facility and the additional $1.2 million was provided by a state capital outlay grant. Construction should be completed in about a year, Bradford said.
In his remarks to those gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said, “This day has been a long time coming. I’ve been in office for five years now, and I remember that I had not been in office for 24 hours and Barry was knocking on my door begging for my support in providing Kentwood with a new branch library." He praised Bradford for his hard work in putting together the library project.
State Sen. Beth Mizell, of Franklinton, who was instrumental in securing state funding for the branch said she was happy to be included in the groundbreaking. "I just know that this new library will be something special for everyone, especially the children who can use the library to add to their educational experiences," she said. "What you see today is an investment in the future of our children and there is nothing I enjoy more than helping the children who mean so much to our society.”
Several members of the Tangipahoa Parish Council joined in the symbolic breaking of the ground with golden shovels including Louis Joseph who said the new branch library will be an asset to Kentwood and the nearby Town of Tangipahoa. Joseph, who was at one time Superintendent of Education for Tangipahoa Parish said, “anything we can do to encourage learning is a good thing and I think that this new branch will do just that. This can be a special place where all can come to broaden their knowledge and enjoy the things that a modern library has to offer.”
Rochell Bates, the mayor of Kentwood, thanked Bradford, the parish president and council and Mizell for their assistance in procuring funds for the facility. “When I was growing up, I remember that my grandmother made me read my five books every summer. That was an important part of my early learning experience, and it is my hope that all of our citizens will make full use of what is going to be a great addition to our city.”