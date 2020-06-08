As of Monday morning, Livingston Parish has been spared from any serious damage in the wake of Cristobal.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said at about 8:30 a.m. Monday that the storm had brought through rain and wind, but not enough to cause serious damage.

A tree limb or two was down overnight, he said, but those were cleared by morning.

"We were blessed," he said.

Cristobal made landfall Sunday night and continued to track across Louisiana, turning east of the Baton Rouge metro region.

The National Weather Service's data show that the Walker observation station recorded a 6-hour total of 1.87 inches of rain in the hours before 1 a.m. and less than a quarter-inch in the six hours after.

The Amite River at Denham Springs was at 18.61 feet Monday morning, and expected to climb to action stage at 28.2 feet by Thursday morning.

