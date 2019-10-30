The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts’ graduating Class of 2019 achieved the highest composite ACT score in the school’s history with an average 29.6, school officials announced.
This is in contrast to the state average of 18.8, down from 19.2 in 2018.
“These scores are not only representative of the hard work and determination of our students, but also the preparation and instruction offered by our dedicated faculty,” said Executive Director Steve Horton. “We’re proud of this accomplishment and know that the members of the Class of 2019 are now in college and are excelling in their current scholastic endeavors.”
The Class of 2019’s score beats the previous record of 29.2. The previous record was set by the Class of 2015 and tied by the classes of 2016 and 2018.
LSMSA holds articulation agreements with each school in the University of Louisiana system, which award up to 74 hours of college credit for courses taken at LSMSA. This provides a unique opportunity for LSMSA graduates to begin their college careers with an advantage over their peers.
For more information about LSMSA, call (800) 259-3173 or visit www.LSMSA.edu.