Nine people recently completed the LSU AgCenter’s Louisiana Master Gardener course in Tangipahoa Parish and have advanced from being LMG Trainees to LMG Apprentices.
Graduates were presented certificates at the Tangipahoa Parish Master Gardeners Association meeting Dec. 9. Graduates are Melanie Brettillo, Michael Clancy, Rebecca Eisenman, Sandra Grimm, Charlotte Humphries, Jennifer Jones, Alicia Kornick, Michèle Leagans and Cheryl Wade.
Louisiana Master Gardeners help the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service provide research-based horticultural education to the public. Participation in the program begins with 40 or more hours of training. Topics covered during training include botany, plant propagation, soil science and fertilizers, vegetables, fruits and nuts, ornamental plants, lawns, plant diseases, plant insects, weeds, and pesticides.
After successful completion of the coursework and an end-of-course exam, participants become LMG Apprentices and have one year to complete at least 40 hours of volunteer service.
Following fulfillment of the volunteer service requirement, LMG Apprentices become Certified Louisiana Master Gardeners.
People who are interested in learning more about gardening and lawn care and desire to serve the public by helping provide education in these areas are invited to apply to be part of a future Louisiana Master Gardener course for Tangipahoa Parish residents. Contact horticulture agent Mary Helen Ferguson at mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu or (985) 277-1850 for an application or to request email updates about upcoming horticulture-related events held by the LSU AgCenter in Tangipahoa Parish.