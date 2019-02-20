THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Bacon, egg and cheese eggs, jelly, toast, grits or fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit cocktail, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, taco salad cup, salsa, cheese cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Egg and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana 

Lunch: Chicken soft taco, Spanish rice, salsa, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice, chilled pears, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, relish cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail

Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Dutch waffle or fruit and yogurt parfait, diced strawberries, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, black eye peas, yeast roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, baked roll

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage griddle, or fruit and yogurt parfait, peaches, fruit juice choice, milk

Lunch: Chicken and sausage, wheat crackers, spinach salad, ranch dressing, King Cake

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples

Lunch: Hamburger on bun, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices 

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal choice, apple, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Italian spaghetti and meat sauce, seasoned green beans, garlic Texas toast, orange wedges 

FEB. 28

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, jelly or cereal choice, banana, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Beefy nachos, re-fried beans, taco salad cup, salsa

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Louisiana-style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread

