THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Bacon, egg and cheese eggs, jelly, toast, grits or fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit cocktail, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, taco salad cup, salsa, cheese cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Egg and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Chicken soft taco, Spanish rice, salsa, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice, chilled pears, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, relish cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Dutch waffle or fruit and yogurt parfait, diced strawberries, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, black eye peas, yeast roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, baked roll
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Pancake and sausage griddle, or fruit and yogurt parfait, peaches, fruit juice choice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and sausage, wheat crackers, spinach salad, ranch dressing, King Cake
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples
Lunch: Hamburger on bun, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal choice, apple, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Italian spaghetti and meat sauce, seasoned green beans, garlic Texas toast, orange wedges
FEB. 28
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, jelly or cereal choice, banana, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Beefy nachos, re-fried beans, taco salad cup, salsa
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Louisiana-style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread