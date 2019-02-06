THURSDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham-Springs Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Easy Valentine's Day Crafts: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Anti-Valentine's Day: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Yarn Art: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Idea Lab Create — Bath Bomb Hearts: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Give Your Heart to Elvis: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Leaps & Bounds Sports Center Job Fair: 10 a.m., Leaps & Bounds Sports Center, 30113 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Excel Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Give Your Heart to Elvis: 10:30 a.m., South Branch Library.
Anti-Valentine's Day: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Easy Valentine's Day Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
TweenWizard Tournament: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Cookbook Challenge: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.
Idea Lab Create — Bath Bomb Hearts: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Choose your scents and colors while you learn how to make your bath bomb, and then we will use 3D printed molds to shape them into lovely little hearts.
VITA Tax Preparation: 3:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
FEB. 14
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham-Springs Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Anti-Valentine's Day: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest — Yarn Art: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Yarn Art: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.