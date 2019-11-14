Two Tangipahoa Parish deputies who stopped to get gas during patrol came across a ransacked gas station Thursday morning, where $25,000 had been stolen and a clerk was hiding in an office in fear.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday that three masked male gunmen entered the Big Boss Truck Stop on Highway 442 just outside of Tickfaw around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They locked the front door and held the cashier at gunpoint, demanding money from the cash register. The men ransacked the store, stole merchandise and gained access to a safe that had housed approximately $25,000 in cash, according to TPSO.
The gunmen shot the cashier's cellphone and forced the man into a walk-in freezer, threatening to shoot him if he tried to leave before they made their escape.
Deputies then came across the store as they were trying to refuel their vehicle at around 1 a.m., when they found the front door was locked. They searched the back of the building and saw an open door and glass shattered throughout the store. They found the clerk hiding in a locked office, according to TPSO.
The cashier wasn't harmed. TPSO is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.