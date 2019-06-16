Rayion Sharlow, India Robertson, Azayla Brooks and Troy Anderson play with hoops and ropes at Woodland Park Magnet School’s reward day after LEAP testing. All third- through sixth-graders who attended school every day of the test and tried hard on all sessions participated. First Christian Church provided volunteers.
Sergia Colorado and Nancy Reyna hold hands and a hoop at Woodland Park Magnet School’s afternoon filled with activities as a reward for their efforts during the LEAP test. All students who attended school every day of the test and tried hard on all sessions participated in this celebration. Members of First Christian Church volunteered for the day.
Telvin Stanley and Damyha Dotey race at Woodland Park Magnet School’s afternoon filled with activities as a reward for their efforts during the LEAP test. All students who attended school every day of the test and tried hard on all sessions participated in this celebration. Members of First Christian Church volunteered for the day.
Rayion Sharlow, India Robertson, Azayla Brooks and Troy Anderson play with hoops and ropes at Woodland Park Magnet School’s reward day after LEAP testing. All third- through sixth-graders who attended school every day of the test and tried hard on all sessions participated. First Christian Church provided volunteers.
Provided photo
Sergia Colorado and Nancy Reyna hold hands and a hoop at Woodland Park Magnet School’s afternoon filled with activities as a reward for their efforts during the LEAP test. All students who attended school every day of the test and tried hard on all sessions participated in this celebration. Members of First Christian Church volunteered for the day.
Provided photo
Telvin Stanley and Damyha Dotey race at Woodland Park Magnet School’s afternoon filled with activities as a reward for their efforts during the LEAP test. All students who attended school every day of the test and tried hard on all sessions participated in this celebration. Members of First Christian Church volunteered for the day.
Woodland Park Magnet School held a reward day after LEAP testing. All third through sixth graders who attended school every day of the test and tried hard on all sessions participated. First Christian Church provided volunteers.