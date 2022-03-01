Preparations are underway for the return of the traditional St. Joseph’s Altar at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs that will once again be open to the public after two years of interruptions brought on by concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Members of the Friends of St. Joseph organization have already started baking the thousands of Italian cookies associated with the altar, and Rosy Moak, a leader of the group preparing for the celebration, said that between 400-500 area residents are expected to view the altar and partake of the traditional meal that is part of the celebration that pays tribute to St. Joseph. The meal, open to everyone, is offered free of charge.
The tribute to St. Joseph will be held March 18-19. Festivities begin on Friday, March 18, with the St. Joseph’s Mass celebration at 6 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church. Following the Mass, the altar will be blessed by the Rev. Mathew Graham, the parish’s pastor. On Saturday, March 19, St. Joseph’s feast day, the traditional ritual of “feeding the saints,” will be held at 11 a.m., and then guests will be invited to join in the meal between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In 2020, the Friends of St. Joseph had completed all plans for the celebration and the altar was ready for public viewing but at the last minute, the coronavirus suddenly became a threat and out of caution about the spread of the virus large gatherings were curtailed and the public was not able to view the altar or join together in eating the meal. Boxes of food were prepared and delivered to guests at their cars outside the parish hall. In 2021, the St. Joseph Altar was cancelled and Moak said that the volunteers, many of whom have worked on the altar for years, were disappointed that the tradition had to be interrupted.
“Our volunteers make creation of the beautiful altar a labor of love," Moak said. "When we could not build an altar and share it with all who have come to appreciate the altar, we were very disappointed. We are very excited to bring this tradition back to the people of Denham Springs and the whole area once again this year."
Moak explained that the late Henry Pulizzano and Mary Guzzardo began the tradition of building a St. Joseph’s Altar in Denham Springs 26 years ago. “Mary Guzzardo is now 96 years old, and she still comes to work on the altar. She was here last week sifting flour and doing other things that go into baking the cookies. She represents the dedication that our volunteers bring to the task of preparing the altar,” she said.
Once again the altar will be a work of art, Moak said. A St. Joseph’s Altar follows a general pattern that has been part of the Sicilian culture in Louisiana for more than 150 years. At the center of the altar is a statue of St. Joseph along with a huge assortment of food items, candles, flowers and appropriate decorations. Among the items placed on the meatless altar are baked creations that are emblematic of St. Joseph the carpenter. The bread is baked in the form of ladders, saws, hammers and other symbolic artifacts. A variety of fruits and vegetables, fish, crawfish, and other seafood is also placed on the altar.
A notable feature on the altar are trays of “cuccidatat,” popular Sicilian fig cookies. Also prominent will be “pignoltas,” also known as “haystacks.” The later is also a Sicilian treat.
The many who come to share in the communal meal will be treated to spaghetti accompanied by a tomato sauce, boiled eggs, a variety of casseroles, bread rolls and an array of desserts. All guests will be given a bag of Italian cookies to take home.
Moak said that cooks began baking cookies for the altar on Feb. 15 and will continue making preparations up until two or three days before the blessing.
The tradition of building a St. Joseph’s Altar goes back to earlier days in Sicily. At some point in the island’s history, a devastating drought bought hunger and misery to the Sicilians. The Sicilians directed their prayers to their patron saint, St. Joseph, and when the rains finally came ending the drought, families and church communities began building the altars as a rite of thanksgiving and also a petition to cease droughts. In the late 1800s, Sicilians who began arriving in New Orleans continued the tradition and it has since spread throughout Louisiana.
"The building of a St. Joseph’s Altar is a wonderful tradition that is part of the Sicilian heritage," Moak said. "Those of us who volunteer every year to prepare the altar do so to preserve a great tradition while honoring St. Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus.
"It is also our way of giving something back to the community," she said. "St. Joseph’s Day is very special to many who live in the area, and the altar is one of the highlights of their year. We are so happy that we can once again be part of this very special gift to the public."