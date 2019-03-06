The Ann Fairfax chapter of the Children of the American Revolution laid a wreath at the bust of George Washington on the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol on Feb. 17.
The members participated along with the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution in honoring the first president of the United States. Among the six members attending were Michael and David Dunlap, of Denham Springs, with their mother, Laura Dunlap, and their grandfather, Scott Jones, and his wife, Debbie. Attending from West Baton Rouge Parish were Alexander Charette, Samuel Charette, Andrew Thibodeaux and Elliot Tubbs. Sue Badeaux, the Senior Society president, also attended.
The Ann Fairfax chapter gained six new members in 2018 and recently had three transfers.
Anyone under 22 years old can apply if descended from a person who aided the cause of American independence. A news release said the group is a way for children to learn the history of the United States, learn about their ancestors and have fun with other children. Contact Badeaux at suebado@cox.net for information.