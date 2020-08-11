I would like to compliment Vic Couvillion who wrote an article on the Denham Springs Animal Shelter that appeared in the Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate on Aug. 5. It was a well-written and factual article, and an excellent job of advising the public about the work of the personnel and their caring of the animals.
I adopted a dog from there two weeks ago. This facility was so organized and well-run that I was amazed: not only their processing of the animal's background, but their up-to-date records on their vaccinations and they even knew how and why the dog ended up at the shelter.
They were so caring with the animals. Not just Mrs. Boutwell, but also another employee, Rob, is the same way. All of the employees need to be recognized as doing their job, much better than anyone could ask for.
What a wonderful experience and, needless to say, I love my new Buddy.
Gwen Spring
Denham Springs