While fishing with his family at Sidney Hutchinson Park, Jacob Milligan caught a small bream which afforded him as much excitement as if he had caught one of the colorful rainbows that fishermen have been seeking lately. Milligan family members pictured, from left, are Christina, Kaleb, Jacob and Brandon. Anglers in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes can catch rainbow trout in lagoons at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker and Zemurray Park in Hammond thanks to a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries program that stocked both venues with the trout.