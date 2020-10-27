AMITE — Hood Memorial Hospital recently named a human resources director and a facilities director.
April Piper has been named human resources director effective Oct. 12. Jake Rogers, of Amite, has been promoted to facilities director.
“Jake has worked diligently to advance his knowledge of facilities management,” hospital Chief Executive Officer Mike Whittington said. “His sense of ownership and commitment to the organization make him a natural fit for the job and an integral part of our leadership team.”
Whittington said, “We are excited to have April join our leadership team. She brings both a strong formal education and practical hands-on experience to this important role. I am confident that our employees, as well as our organizational performance and capabilities will benefit from her expertise.”
Rogers, who has more than five years of experience working in plant operations at Hood, has served as the hospital’s facilities manager since 2019. He is certified as a health care physical environment worker through the American Society for Healthcare Engineering. Rogers also has completed professional trainings in leadership; water treatment; hazardous materials and disaster preparedness; life safety and environment of care standards of The Joint Commission; and health care facilities code training through the National Fire Protection Agency.
As Hood’s facilities director, Rogers will lead the activities of plant operations personnel, as well as the maintenance and upkeep of equipment and facilities to include the hospital and its full-service health care practice, Amite Rural Health Clinic. He also will serve as chairman of the Safety/Environment of Care Committee and oversee all emergency preparedness efforts.
Piper is certified by the Human Resources Certification Institute and Society for Human Resources Management.
She will oversee all aspects of the hospital, and Amite Rural Health Clinic’s employee services and will help ensure compliance with accrediting agency standards and direct the development and implementation of marketing and public relations initiatives for the hospital and the rural health clinic.
With nearly a decade of human resources experience achieved, Piper comes to Hood from North Oaks Health System’s Employment Center. Prior roles include serving as a human resources assistant/generalist with Elmer Chocolate in Ponchatoula for two years.
She earned a master’s degree in human resources through Capella University based in Minneapolis. She also holds both a bachelor’s degree in management with a human resources concentration and a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management with an information systems concentration from Southeastern Louisiana University.