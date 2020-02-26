stjude.jpeg

St. Jude Marathon participants from Seventh Ward Elementary raised more than $3,600 this year. Participants include, from left, front row, Mary Katherine Harrell, Merritt Strahan, Bennett Dumas, Emma Holleman, Benjamin Poirrier, Aniley Strahan, Brendon Beasley and Brooke Bass; and back row, Lydia Dyer, Chlea Bellony-Ho-a-Sim, Noah White, Eric Nguyen, Sydney Goodwin, Grady Smith, Ryne Sweat and Josie Digirolamo. Not pictured are Carter Fortier, Brogan Spears, Scarlett Krafft, Catie McCarroll, Gia Melito and Sadie Foster.

 Provided photo

St. Jude Marathon participants from Seventh Ward Elementary raised more than $3,600 in 2020.

View comments