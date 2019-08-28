Peoples Health is offering free wellness programs in September.
Facebook 101: Sept. 23, registration at 10:30 and program at 11 a.m. at Parks and Recreation of Denham Springs, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs. Paige Hoffmeister will present the program. Deadline to register is Sept. 20.
Medicare Bingo: Sept. 24, registration at 9:30 a.m. and presentation at 10 a.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 269 E. Railroad Ave., Independence. Reservation deadline is Sept. 23
Nancy Agnelly will lead the program.
8 Things You Need to Know About Medicare: Sept. 26, Registration at 9:30 a.m. and presentation at 10 a.m. at the Ponchatoula Senior Center, 300 N. Fifth St., Ponchatoula.
Nancy Agnelly will make the presentation.
Reservation deadline is Sept. 24.
Seating is limited in each class and preregistration is required. Call (800) 561-4127 or visit peoplehelath.com/wellness to register.