The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is search for a person of interest in connection to an overnight shooting on Chloe Drive in Hammond that left a 22-year-old man dead, according to a TPSO report.
Christopher Orlando Bell Sr., 36, of Hammond, is wanted for the 11:05 p.m. Wednesday shooting, which took the life of Tryeyon Garner, of Hammond.
The report said the motive it is believed to be domestic.
Bell is believed to be in possession of a firearm and is considered dangerous.
Anyone knowing of Bell's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.
