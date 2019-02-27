Feb. 6
Gauthier, Jessica: 37, 34833 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, drug court sanction.
Horn, Holly Leigh: 36, 19440 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, drug court sanction.
Greene, Gavin: 21, 30234 Daffodil Lane, Walker, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required, driver must be licensed.
Culpepper, Kassia: 47, 8060 Violet St., Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
Latham, Elante: 20, 10888 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.
Debourbon, Shawn Michael: 31, 30792 La Madeline St., Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
Ramey, Corey Stephen: 30, 07915 Broad Magnolia Road, No. 1, Denham Springs, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Herrington, Danny J.: 44, 30681 Weiss Road, Livingston, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Gaudin, Derek J.: 35, 7265 Government St., Baton Rouge, malfeasance in office, theft of a firearm.
Smith, Wilbert: 38, 602 Lilevy, Gretna, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Brown, Emmanuel: 24, 108 Columbus, Logansport, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Hundley, Zavion: 25, 2103 Allen St., New Orleans, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Winn, Dionte: 19, 308 Edwards Road, Bossier, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Layton, Carl: 28, 7728 Tampa Hay Road, Shreveport, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Herrington, Robert: 28, 2510 Avenue A, Alexandria, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Latil, Brandi: 33, 29901 Pine St., Holden, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, switched plate, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, monetary instrument abuse.
Blanchard, Gage: 22, 13870 Vincent Place, Denham Springs, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Henderson, Shannon: 49, 14920 Pinewood Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property.
Edwards, Eva: 55, 23893 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
Vaughan, Megan M.: 36, 960 Tank Farm Road, Lake Charles, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapons.
Feb. 7
Gaudin, Meredith: 35, 25880 Richmond South Ridge Ave., simple battery domestic violence.
Cole, Joshua: 25, 11081 La. 1033, Denham Springs, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, tail lamps, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Tredway, Latasha Lynn: 32, 11081 La. 1033, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Kleinpeter, Christopher Paul: 34, 30086 Wayne Landry, Denham Springs, tail lamps, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking.
Peeples, Joshua: 30, 10410 Sherrie Lane, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Seals, Jonathan: 25, 11454 Rossow Court, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bankston, Nicholas: 40, 21419 Bonnie Drive, Denham Springs, probation, resisting an officer with force or violence.
D'fonseca, Nicholas: 28, homeless, domestic abuse battery.
Lumpkin, Robert L.: 55, 105 Fletcher St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Jackson, Jonathan: 31, 30046 Buckingham St., Walker, simple assault, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Garrett, Troy: 27, 8770 Elm Grove Garden Drive, Baton Rouge, monetary instrument abuse.
Simmons, Walter: 31, 107 Cleaton St., Carencro, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Davenport, Michael: 35, 305 Tenth St., Abbeville, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Knisley, Kevin: 30, 659 12th St., Shalimar, Florida, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Lott, Bobby R.: 51, 18719 Guitreau Lane, Port Vincent, battery of a dating partner.
Talley, Adrienne Leigh: 39, Justin Drive, Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
Palmer, Michael Adam: 33, 20583 Justin Drive, Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
Ammons, Shane: 50, 12739 Sims Road, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support, speeding, traffic bench warrant.
Dugas, Randall: 38, 16555 Abbott Lane, Walker, simple battery domestic violence.
Scivicque, Justin: 34, 15025 Picou Road, Maurepas, two counts illegal possession of stolen things.
Stevenson, Brian: 44, 16784 Kinchen Road, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, parole.
Lee, Jmarlo Jonte: 30, 5958 Cadillac St., Baton Rouge, synthetic cannabinoids.
Singleton, Gregory C.: 55, 30663 Milton Road, Walker, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Feb. 8
Denault, Jasmine: 19, 30228 Milton Road, Walker, theft, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Landry, Jordan: 18, 46081 Randall Road, Hammond, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, distribute Schedule IV drug to student, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law.
Housley, Timothy: 49, 2637 Bennett Road, Holden, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Bennett, Eddie Prentis: 71, 26937 Bennett Road, Holden, theft of a motor vehicle.
Mcallister, Billy: 29, 29124 Lake Brandy Drive, Holden, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Causey, Chris J.: 33, 19337 Lod Stafford Road, Walker, probation, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Herring, Cody Joeland: 24, 42040 Billville, Pumpkin Center, simple burglary, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Browning, Kurt Rae: 40, 10064 Cochise Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Ganey, Christopher Lee: 34, 10336 Langston Drive, Denham Springs, theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Harrell, Steven Wade: 25, 412 Kathorns Court, Mandeville, transported/court/return, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Pier, Kentyran: 21, 14925 Lobdell, Baton Rouge, simple burglary.
Stockton, Christopher: 42, 32292 Mary Ann Way, Denham Springs, two counts simple battery domestic violence, false imprisonment, simple criminal damage to property.
Johnson, Bryant: 57, 223 Rose St., Denham Springs, appearing in an intoxicated condition, theft.
Perez, Francis: 34, 27120 Hutchinson Cemetery Road, Albany, unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Shirah, Ronald: 59, 14862 Otis Stewart Lane, Walker, expired vehicle registration, security required, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Benton, Billy Ravis: 57, 19035 Aydell Lane, French Settlement, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration, vehicle registration expired.
Tate, Jessica: 31, 10336 Langston Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft.
Polyzopoulos, Vasilios N.: 28, 868663 Conny Drive, Baker, parole.
Feb. 9
Lambert, Barbara: 59, 19322 Scivicque Lane, Port Vincent, obtain rented vehicle by false representation/fail to return
Taylor, Michael William: 33, 29785 Leach Lane, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, careless operation, expired motor vehicle insurance, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
Ford, Henry J.: 48, 18404 Florida Blvd., Albany, hit-and-run driving, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Mercier, Jude Alan: 37, 30550 Walker Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, proper equipment required on vehicles, careless operation, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, tail lamps, careless operation.
Robinson, Derrick Dewayne: 44, 110 Benton St., Denham Springs, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, two counts false certificates, failure to pay child support, security required, proper equipment required on vehicles, vehicle license required.
Bowling, Damien: 17, 2798 Patterson Road, Oscar, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Theriot, Larry: 33, 27678 Lake Sabrina Drive, Holden, disturbing the peace, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic bench warrant, no driver license.
Greene, John: 54, 7435 Impson Drive, Denham Springs, simple assault.
Guedry, Brandy: 43, 8801 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, two counts enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, two counts theft.
Smith, Eddie: 33, 25250 Pardue Road, Springfield, simple arson, littering prohibited, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Dipuma, Jeremy J.: 35, 14165 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Baggett, Chester R.: 57, 8202 Thistle St., Denham Springs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving while intoxicated, vehicle license required, obstruction of court order, two counts battery of a correctional facility employee.
Methvien, Tristan: 23, 17061 Dykes Road, French Settlement, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
King, Billy R.: 38, 12060 Carmen Drive, Denham Springs, two counts criminal trespass, failure to pay child support.
Feb. 10
Quamme, Damian Edward: 28, 11601 Donna Ave., Denham Springs, armed robbery, two counts aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, parole.
Willeman, Timothy: 22, 1219 Woods Road, No. 13, Yorktown, Texas, appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Bosarge, Dennis James: 48, 29990 Henderson Lane, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Smith, Allison Ayce: 35, 10837 Ericson Ave., Baton Rouge, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding.
Leslie, Raymond: 28, 10079 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Cudd, Darrell: 57, 29761 Pine St., Holden, two counts violation of protective orders.
Turbeville, Ronnie: 38, 7893 Whitley Road, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Samples, Chelsea Marie: 21, 30870 Lilac St., Denham Springs, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Courtney, Kayla: 28, homeless, Walker, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Alley, Chantell L.: 44, 34228 Magnolia Wood Drive, Denham Springs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
Lesage, Jacob: 25, 10325 Durmast Drive, Greenwell Springs, traffic bench warrant, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Johnson, Joshua Blake: 28, 37993 Falcon Wood Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Feb. 11
Williams, Brice: 31, 07842 Whitley Road, Denham Springs, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Ramiraz, Baldomero Diaz: 32, 26229 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
Griffith, Toni Hagan: 49, 13705 Dot Lee Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear.
Gann, Houston: 27, 7746 Ridgewood Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Jones, Bryan Kieth: 44, 7298 C. Jones Lane, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Temple, Mary: 38, 7980 C. Jones, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to pay child support, theft.
Arvel, Jason Lee: 39, 34377 Sibley Road, Walker, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery, two counts attempt/second-degree murder.
Richard, Jason: 38, 6916 Silver Springs Drive, Greenwell Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, theft.
Messer, Chadler D.: 41, 27370 La. 447, Walker, probation administrative sanction.
Maurer, Frosty Foster: 43, 34560 La. 43, No. 1, Independence, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Whetstone, Sylvia J.: 37, 40058 Autumn Hill Ave., Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, civil warrant, failure to pay child support, theft, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Feb. 12
Rose, David E.: 56, 25851 Choctaw Drive, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Navarre, Rodney P.: 44, 20565 Saun Drive, Denham Springs, possession of heroin under 2 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft.
Whitworth, Adam: 38, 20950 La. 16, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, turning movements and required signals, vehicle license required, security required, two counts traffic bench warrant, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, false certificates, vehicle registration expired.
Gutierrez, Jenaro Tomas: 55, 25351 Woodland Crest Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Kersey, Jeremy: 42, 459 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, contempt of court, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Coutee, Ciara Lynn: 29, 34675 Buck Carroll Road, Walker, parole.
Gordon, Tamara: 29, 13464 Hammack Road, Lot P, Denham Springs, theft of a motor vehicle.
Abreo, Staci: 36, 21727 Waterfront East Drive, Maurepas, violation of protective orders.
Wilson, Paula: 44, 15965 Black Mud Road, Walker, conspiracy/arson with intent to defraud, theft, two counts insurance fraud.
Walley, Joella: 21, 11428 Rossow Court, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Payne, Madelyn E.: 20, 11428 Rossow Court, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Felder, Desirae: 21, 31531 Linder Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, theft, failure to appear, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, vehicle turning left at intersection, all drivers must secure license/emergency vehicle exception, tail lamps.
Young, Delton R.: 36, 23197 Gum Swamp Road, Livingston, violation of protective orders.
Gardner, Hunter: 21, 26502 La. 441, Holden, probation.
Snow, Shannon: 50, 10010 David Drive, No. 15, Baton Rouge, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Leblanc, Randall Joseph: 36, 8469 Sharee Place, Denham Springs, monetary instrument abuse, vehicle registration expired, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, parole.
Diel, Christine C.: 37, 10411 Cassle Road, No. 1, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Brown, Randisha: 22, 1485 Heck Young Road, No. 15, Baker, felony theft.
Feb. 13
White, Kenneth: 55, 8207 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors.
Reid, Farrell: 27, 31731 Marie Lane, Springfield, domestic abuse aggravated assault, aggravated assault, home invasion, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Kelly, Jordan M.: 28, 704 Ombegre Road, Carencro, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Clark, Jeffery Lee: 23, 14917 General Prentis Ave., Greenwell Springs, careless operation, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, driver must be licensed.
Johnson, Ona Michelle: 27, 00556 County Road, Hardin, Texas, possession of heroin under 2 grams, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mccoy, David Travis: 29, 30890 Ivy St., Denham Springs, possession of heroin under 2 grams, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Underwood, Scott Walker: 47, 30786 Milton Road, Walker, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, switched plate, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, expired vehicle registration, no driver license.
Cooper, Stacey: 47, 30786 Milton Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse.
Ashford, Blake: 33, 35736 Cane Market Road, Denham Springs, resisting an officer.
Feb. 13
Lang, Ashley R.: 38, 32645 Pea Ridge Road, Albany, court remand.
McDonald, Robert C.: 52, 31690 Gallman Road, Walker, two counts speeding, no driver’s license, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Boone, Ricky: 59, 32163 Pattie Ann Drive, Denham Springs, conspiracy/arson with intent to defraud, felony theft, insurance fraud, insurance fraud, violation of protective orders.
Holmes, Andrew S.: 44, 18450 Cottonwood, Livingston, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft.
Donagriche, Dillon Blake: 24, 27631 Tall Oaks Drive, Walker, theft, false certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
Bourgeois, Johnny: 65, 15224 Lewis Road, Maurepas, simple battery domestic violence.
Rushing, Nikki C.: 44, 30984 Whiteleaf St., Denham Springs, parole.
Wilson, Vaughn Mark: 54, 8028 Bellmont St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Dickerson, Christopher M.: 34, 30372 Brandie Drive, Walker, simple battery.
Levy, Scott C.: 47, 30378 Brandie St., Walker, aggravated assault, engaging in a fistic encounter.
Fowler, William C.: 20, 24857 Blood River Road, Springfield, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, theft.
Laplatney, Matthew G.: 21, 24857 Blood River Road, Springfield, simple burglary, theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Johnson, Lorie E.: 29, 13525 Brown Road, Denham Springs, two counts theft.
Goleman, Kayla: 28, 15964 Ruth Road, Walker, tail lamps, switched plate, false certificates, two counts security required, owner to secure registration, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts driving while intoxicated, traffic bench warrant, no driver’s license.
Feb. 14
Reid, Cody: 31, 19726 Perriloux Road, Livingston, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
Temple, Christina: 34, 13403 Vincent Place Ave., Denham Springs, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Broxson, Mitchell Lomax: 44, 16655 Clifton King Road, Walker, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Dowdy, Tyler James: 30, 23553 Country Manor Ave., Denham Springs, fugitive.
Demars, Benigno Frank: 23, 08200 Buttercup St., Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.
Holmes, Jeremy P.: 37, 30715 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration, Department Of Corrections Incarceration, fugitive.
Garlington, Allen: 31, 124 June Road, Ruston, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
Naylor, Ahmad: 23, 504 Spruce St., Rayville, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
Harper, Christian: 22, 3621 Crestway Drive, Baton Rouge, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
Spencer, Patrick: 24, 849 Mcleethien Drive, Winnsboro, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
Garner, Robert: 48, 22290 Green Well Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
Alford, Tyler: 23, 5723 McBeth St., Baton Rouge, probation.
Morgan, Walter: 37, 31973 Beasley Drive, Walker, failure to pay child support.
Gill, Reba Ann: 25, 11565 Ellis Delatte Road, Denham Springs, two counts speeding, expired vehicle registration, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, expired motor vehicle insurance, vehicle registration expired, vehicle license required, security required, secretary to require periodical inspection.
Foley, Lacie Marie: 31, 283 Francis Road, Downsville, attempt/prohibited acts Schedule II.
Gautreaux, Sadie: 68, 17044 Bell Road, Amite, felony theft, fugitive.
Anderson, Rikki P.: 36, 13765 Henry Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicle inspection tag required, no driver’s license.
Spence, Sally Ann: 39, 32364 Mercier Road, Denham Springs, theft.
Harper, Justin: 36, 310 Hickory St., Denham Springs, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
Pryor, Brandon Albert: 44, 13796 Brittany Court, Denham Springs, parish jail time.
Lebaron, Gustave: 33, 10636 Cassle Road, Denham Springs, cyberstalking, criminal trespass, simple battery, civil warrant.
Gill, Taylor Scott: 25, homeless, parole.
Converse, Marcel O.: 22, 10888 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, fugitive.
Sullivan, Brian: 38, 11000 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Coon, Joseph B.: 48, 12229 Brandon Ave., Denham Springs, parole.
Addison, Justin: 30, 40333 CC Road, Ponchatoula, transported/court/return.
Gremillion, Steven: 27, 35086 Oak Place Drive, Denham Springs, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, careless operation, turning movements and required signals, speeding, vehicle license required, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, battery of a dating partner, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Ferguson, Rachel A.: 40, 28790 Brett Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Swain, Pete Dale: 47, 24180 La. 22, Maurepas, failure to pay child support.
Bedgood, Kristin: 39, 749 Kennedy Ave., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance