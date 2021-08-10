Resilience is a word that Denham Springs volleyball coach Pam Dubuy not only takes to heart; it is also a philosophy she hopes to instill in her players. Rising above obstacles has been important for the Yellow Jackets as they near the start of the 2021 season.
Summer workouts usually lead into preseason preparation, but Dubuy’s squad has had a tough time moving past summer workouts. As has been the case for so many coaches and athletes in so many sports, Denham Springs has had to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.
This one has affected Dubuy, an assistant coach, and players.
“I shut us down for two weeks just to make sure we’re safe to play,” Dubuy said last week while self-quarantining at home. “Yes, I was vaccinated, and I feel fine so it's frustrating. I could probably get on the court and play with the team … but I would not think about doing anything that puts them in harm’s way.”
Dubuy said many of the girls on the team are not vaccinated, and practice would resume only once she tests negative for the virus. Even then, any player not feeling well will be excused from practice.
“At the end of the day, they’re student-athletes, and it's way more important for them to be at school than at a practice,” Dubuy said. “I want them to be healthy and able to go to school. Being an athlete is a bonus.”
Denham Springs began school this week, and Dubuy hopes to be practicing in some form before a pair of scrimmages scheduled for next week. Jamboree action follows the week of Aug.23, and the Jackets begin their regular season Aug. 31 when they host Springfield.
Last season, Denham Springs did not miss any games because of COVID-19 and hopes to keep that streak intact. The Jackets finished 9-11 overall and 1-7 in the always tough Division 3, District I. Including the Jackets’ first-round loss to second-seeded Mount Carmel, the district sent four of its five teams to the LHSAA playoffs.
Denham Springs will be without departed seniors Savannah Bishop and Kailey Dunham but returns a squad that features eight juniors. The top returning junior is All-Parish performer Kate Beatty, while senior Mandolyn Donohue and sophomore Maya Snellgrove also received All-Parish honors.
Dubuy believes her team can excel once it is able to put in its work on the court.
“Its a very strong group of girls and they have a bond that’s unbelievable,” Dubuy said. “They play well together, and I’m looking forward to them taking this team to the next level. I can see it happening.”